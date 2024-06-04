Health care needs more spirituality, experts say

Increased attention to patients' spiritual needs would improve U.S. public health, researchers argue in a new Health Affairs article.
Why it matters: A growing body of scientific evidence shows that spiritual beliefs and practices positively affect health, but patients' spiritual needs are still under-addressed in clinical settings, a group of Harvard-affiliated researchers say.
Spirituality isn't just about religion, but also how people seek meaning and purpose. Considering it a social determinant of health would allow for more personalized treatment and make the health system more accessible to groups that haven't always felt welcomed by it, they write.
State of play: Improving providers' spiritual and religious literacy would start to improve integration of spirituality into the health system.
Other key strategies include strengthening relationships between local health departments and faith leaders and using health care dollars to pay for certain spiritual care services.
One such effort already in the works: California Medicaid is working with ministerial groups, who help their congregation members access health services.