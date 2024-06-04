Rep. Garret Graves arrives for a House Republican Conference meeting on Apri 10. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Rep. Garret Graves (R-La.) — once one of former Speaker Kevin McCarthy's top lieutenants — is increasingly persona non grata in the GOP for threatening to challenge other Louisiana Republicans in November. Why it matters: Graves is the latest McCarthy confidante to lose influence or retire after McCarthy's ouster last October.

Frustrations with Graves are mounting among members of the Louisiana delegation — which includes Speaker Mike Johnson and Majority Leader Steve Scalise — over Graves' threats to take on his incumbent colleagues.

The tension stems in part from a court-ordered redrawing of the state's House districts. Graves' Baton Rouge-based district, which he easily won in 2022, is now projected to favor Democrats.

Zoom in: Johnson and Scalise have been ramping up pressure for Graves to seek re-election in his current district, but Graves has been toying with the notion of challenging Rep. Julia Letlow (R-La.) or Rep. Clay Higgins (R-La.) in their neighboring, more GOP-friendly districts.

"I have encouraged Garret to think hard about running in that newly drawn district," Johnson said during a recent appearance on "Talk Louisiana."

Graves recently told reporters he'll decide soon" on where to seek re-election.

He has until mid-July to decide. His indecision hasn't won him any friends.

Driving the news: Multiple GOP lawmakers told Axios things have become increasingly contentious between Graves and his GOP colleagues, with members describing heated confrontations over fundraisers in his district and using shared donors.

Two of the lawmakers told Axios they're irritated their names were featured on a notice for a recent Graves fundraiser without their consent.

Graves also sparked frustration with a recent campaign email highlighting attempts to oust Johnson as speaker, and accusations that Republican Gov. Jeff Landry is "trying to end" Graves' career, the sources said.

"He creates a lot of his own problems," one GOP member said, adding that Graves "literally goes out of his way to go after people."

The other side: Graves' team denied that members were added to his fundraiser without prior approval, telling Axios that Graves personally confirmed all of the lawmakers listed as hosts.

One Louisiana source with knowledge of the situation defended Graves' political email, saying he actually was defending Johnson, and the mention of Landry was added "as just a smart-aleck joke."

The source also dismissed complaints about Graves' fundraising.

Zoom out: The bitter leadership battle among Republicans that fueled McCarthy's ouster led several of his allies to retire or lose influence in the House GOP's power structure.