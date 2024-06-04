Envigo beagle parent company fined record $35 million for mistreating some 4,000 dogs

Share on email (opens in new window)

Beagle Freedom Project in Los Angeles, California, had received 25 of 4,000 beagles rescued from the Envigo breeding as of August 2022. Photo: Carolyn Cole/Getty Images

The parent company of a research and breeding facility based in Virginia was fined more than $35 million on Monday in relation to the mistreatment of thousands of dogs. Why it matters: The largest ever fine in an Animal Welfare Act case follows the 2022 mass rescue mission of about 4,000 beagles.

Envigo RMS LLC pleaded guilty of conspiring to knowingly violate the Animal Welfare Act, and Envigo Global Services pleaded guilty to knowingly violating the Clean Water Act.

Envigo parent company Inotiv will be subject to increased animal care standards and to a compliance monitor, per the Justice Department.

What they're saying: "The historic monetary penalties and significant compliance measures as part of these guilty pleas send a clear message," U.S. Attorney Christopher R. Kavanaugh for the Western District of Virginia said in a statement.

"Every company, in every industry, must have compliance and corporate responsibility as a critical part of their business model."

Threat level: Envigo knowingly failed to provide adequate veterinary care, staffing or living conditions for the dogs housed in its Cumberland County, Virginia, facility, per the Justice Department.

The company unlawfully discharged insufficiently treated wastewater into a local waterway.

Catch up quick: Inspections of the Envigo facility revealed poor standards and extensive violations in the treatment of the lab animals.

4,000 beagles were released over the course of 60 days in 2022.

By the numbers: The entities' total criminal fine is $22 million and all costs associated with a compliance monitor, in addition to:

$1.1 million to the Virginia Animal Fighting Task Force,

$1.9 million to the Humane Society of the United States,

$3.5 million to the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation and

$7 million to improve their facilities and provide adequate staffing.

What's next: Sentencing is set for Oct. 7.

The entities will serve three to five years of probation.

