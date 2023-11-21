Share on email (opens in new window)

The author's 3-year-old rescue dog (and the inspiration for this story).

We've long said that dogs are man's best friend — but studies finally back it up. Why it matters: At a time when loneliness has become a serious health concern, recent research suggests there's something special about the way canine buddies boost our mood and longevity.

Between the lines: It's not just association — the idea that dog people might already be happier — but some causation is at play, says Jen Golbeck, University of Maryland professor.

Golbeck, who wrote a book on the topic, says that "incredibly biological, really tightly controlled studies" have been able to tease out dogs' unique mental and physical benefits for humans.

And because you're going to ask: Some of this research applies to cats.

Studies suggest that dogs help their humans with…

Moving more, and being happier doing it.

Walking with your dog is good for your bond, and being more bonded makes you want to be outside together more — which is good for your mental health.

Compared to going it alone, working out with a dog amplifies the mood-boosting effects of exercise, per one study. And, unsurprisingly, people with dogs were four times more likely to get the recommended 2.5 hours of aerobic exercise a week — and 14 times more likely to report walking for recreation.

Offering social support.

It's a given that dogs are confidants and companions. But studies are also helping us understand how dogs can reduce loneliness and chronic mental health illness.

Lowering stress levels and blood pressure.

Petting or snuggling with a dog offers a boost of feel-good hormones and a reduction in the stress hormone cortisol, similar to hugging a human.

Research also suggests that spending several minutes with dogs improves children's and students' moods.

Improving overall health — possibly including sleep.

A look at 10 months of pet ownership found that adopting dogs led to less difficulty sleeping and a decrease in health issues like indigestion and headaches. Another study found that having a pet meant people were less likely to go to the doctor or be on heart medication.

Boosting immune response and recovery from heart events.

Exposure to dogs reduces young people's risk of developing allergies, and affects the development and response of immune systems, research has found.

When it comes to heart disease or a heart attack, research suggests dog owners' risk of dying is 31% less than those without pups. Also, people with pets are more likely to complete rehab and survive for longer than someone without a pet.

Sensing medical problems and changes.

Some dogs might smell when a human has low blood sugar, is about to have a seizure or if COVID-19 is present.

Relevant to every human: Dogs have shown they're able to tell when people are stressed.

Reality check: Humans are good for dogs, too.

Not only do dogs also get oxytocin by interacting with us, but dogs' brains light up at the sound and scent of their humans — the same way babies' brains do, fMRI machines have demonstrated.

Yes, but "there are certainly people who get a dog and don't have a great experience," Golbeck says.

Golbeck, who rescues golden retrievers, knows that many dogs given as gifts for Christmas are returned by the next holiday season because "nobody trained them, [so] they're super cute for three months, and then they turn into velociraptors for about three years," she says.

Before adopting a canine, "People should… make sure they have the time and energy and know what they want out of a dog," she says.

Thought bubble: One of the reasons I adopted my dog Roman (in the photo), is that I hoped he'd be a consistent running buddy and great cuddler. He is.