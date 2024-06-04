📈 America's great nonpartisan divide

Data: Federal Reserve Survey of Household Economics and Decisionmaking; Chart: Axios Visuals There's a big, nonpartisan gap between how people see their finances (pretty good) and their view of the overall economy (terrible). Why it matters: The schism has both political implications — it's hard to get re-elected if voters think the economy stinks — and points to troubling conclusions about Americans' awareness of economic reality.

Driving the news: The divergence showed up in the most recent Federal Reserve survey on economic well-being.

For the poll, respondents are asked to choose from four options to describe how they're doing.

The top two choices are "living comfortably" and "doing OK." 72% of Americans landed in those categories.

Respondents are also asked about the financial well-being of the national economy. The top two choices, "excellent" and "good," were chosen by only 22% of Americans.

The big picture: The gap between people's perceptions of their financial well-being and that of the national economy has nearly doubled since 2019.

In the past, poor consumer sentiment typically lined up with economic slowdowns.

But today's negative consumer outlook doesn't align with the generally positive economic data, and it certainly isn't translating to behavior — people are still spending.

