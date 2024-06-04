Skip to main content
📈 America's great nonpartisan divide

The line chart shows how Americans assess their own financial well-being and the economy's from 2017 to 2023. While personal financial assessments remained relatively stable, peaking at 78% in 2021, perceptions of the national economy significantly dropped from 51% in 2018 to 18% in 2022, before slightly recovering to 22% in 2023.
Data: Federal Reserve Survey of Household Economics and Decisionmaking; Chart: Axios Visuals

There's a big, nonpartisan gap between how people see their finances (pretty good) and their view of the overall economy (terrible).

Why it matters: The schism has both political implications — it's hard to get re-elected if voters think the economy stinks — and points to troubling conclusions about Americans' awareness of economic reality.

Driving the news: The divergence showed up in the most recent Federal Reserve survey on economic well-being.

  • For the poll, respondents are asked to choose from four options to describe how they're doing.
  • The top two choices are "living comfortably" and "doing OK." 72% of Americans landed in those categories.
  • Respondents are also asked about the financial well-being of the national economy. The top two choices, "excellent" and "good," were chosen by only 22% of Americans.

The big picture: The gap between people's perceptions of their financial well-being and that of the national economy has nearly doubled since 2019.

  • In the past, poor consumer sentiment typically lined up with economic slowdowns.
  • But today's negative consumer outlook doesn't align with the generally positive economic data, and it certainly isn't translating to behavior — people are still spending.

