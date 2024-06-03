New York Stock Exchange glitch triggers trading halts

Up to 40 of those were connected to the technical issue, a NYSE spokesperson said later in a statement to Axios.
What they're saying: "Shortly before noon, the issue was resolved and trading in the impacted stocks resumed," the statement said. "The NYSE is reviewing potentially impacted trades."
Worth noting: It was a volatile morning for GameStop shares, the stock largely credited with prompting discussion of the settlement rule change, known as T+1, back in 2021.
The company's shares were up more than 70% at the open Monday before a volatility halt, as investors speculated that meme stock trader Keith Gill, known online as Roaring Kitty, could have a large position in the stock.
