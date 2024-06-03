President Joe Biden listens to a presentation about immigration and border security at the Brownsville Station on Feb. 29 in Olmito, Texas. (Photo by Cheney Orr/Getty Images)

Several Democrats in competitive Senate races declined President Biden's invitation to join him Tuesday at the White House when he announces drastic new action, meant to crack down on illegal border crossings, Axios has learned. Why it matters: Lawmakers in swing states have pushed for stricter border rules, but some may keep the president at arms length as they consistently poll better than him in their states.

The White House invited all Democratic senators to join Biden at an event announcing the new executive actions. But at least Sens. Jon Tester (D-Mont.), Tammy Baldwin (D-Wisc.), Jacky Rosen (D-Nevada) and Bob Casey (D-Penn.) — all of whom are seeking re-election in battleground states — will not attend.

The Biden order is expected to mirror the bipartisan border deal, which gave Democrats in vulnerable seats the chance to vote for tighter border restrictions.

The big picture: Republicans have made immigration their top campaign issue, and Democrats have been trying to blunt the GOP offensive.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) revived the bipartisan border deal last month after it imploded earlier this year. But it died on the chamber floor.

Many of the same Senate Democrats who won't be making the trek to the White House on Tuesday have pounded the table for the president to take executive action on the border.

Driving the news: Biden's executive order is expected to enable law enforcement officials to turn back migrants who illegally cross the border when crossings meet a certain threshold. Those migrants will not have a chance at asylum.

The trigger will be when illegal border crossings reach an average of 2,500 a day, the AP first reported and sources familiar confirmed to Axios.

The White House did not respond to a request for comment.