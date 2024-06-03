Most of us would like AI to provide a fact-based record of historical and current events.
The phrase "AI safety" first came into use a decade ago with the rise of concern among researchers about AI's "existential risks" — their fear that an advanced AI would develop its own agenda hostile to humanity (like "maximize paper clip output"), become deceptive over time and end up destroying civilization.
That was something to maybe try to avoid — even if the doomsday scenarios were vague and far-fetched. So the original AI safety agenda aimed at avoiding any kind of paper clip apocalypse.
As AI began moving from the lab to our laptops, a different sort of risk emerged: Ethics specialists and social researchers sounded alarms about the prevalence of bias in AI algorithms.
Case in point: You might want to make sure your image generator didn't only portray professionals with white skin.
But if you turned up the knobs on your guardrails too high, you might end up with an all-Black portrait of the U.S.'s founding fathers.
To the right, such overzealous guardrails became proof that the AI created by tech giants and leaders like OpenAI and Google had become "politically correct" or "woke" and could not be trusted.
Elon Musk has led the effort to rebrand AI safety to mean removing guardrails that limit AI speech to avoid antisemitism, racism and other offenses.
Musk and his allies see such efforts as symptoms of a "woke mind virus" that seeks to censor the truth.
AI "should not be taught to lie," Musk said last month in a talk at the Milken Institute. "It should not be taught to say things that are not true. Even if those things are politically incorrect."
Musk's AI project, xAI, is following in the tracks of his effort to reshape Twitter, now X, as a "free speech zone" that's more tolerant of fringe and extremist views and less concerned about avoiding offense or harm to users and society.
If you believe that censorship is a greater danger than hate speech, you can call such an approach a form of "safety." (Musk has not hesitated to limit the speech of users on X when they criticize him or his companies.)
Our thought bubble: The U.S. public is sharply divided on so many issues of fact today — from the inflation rate to the outcome of the 2020 election — that expecting AI to determine or report "the truth" seems hopelessly naive.
The best models are transparent processes grounded in carefully evaluated evidence and inviting the wide participation of different groups and perspectives — something more like Wikipedia than an algorithm.
The other side: Some experts view the safety debate as overwrought and unnecessary.
"It seems to me that before 'urgently figuring out how to control AI systems much smarter than us' we need to have the beginning of a hint of a design for a system smarter than a house cat," AI pioneer and Meta executive Yann LeCun posted recently on X.
What's next: The struggle over AI safety will play out around the globe, as governments in China, India and other nations adapt the technology to suit nationalist or authoritarian agendas — and clothe their agendas in the rhetoric of risk reduction.