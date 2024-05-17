OpenAI no longer has a separate "superalignment" team tasked with ensuring that artificial general intelligence (AGI) doesn't turn on humankind. Why it matters: The non-profit firm — founded to protect the world from the gravest threats AI could pose — is looking more and more like an impatient Silicon Valley startup cranking out new products at warp speed.

The company said the work the superalignment team performed would now be more deeply integrated with OpenAI's research teams — a change that began "weeks ago."

Driving the news: OpenAI co-founder Ilya Sutskever, co-leader of the superalignment team from its start last year, left the company earlier this week.

So did the team's other leader, Jan Leike, who sharply criticized the company on his way out.

What they're saying: "Over the past years, safety culture and processes have taken a backseat to shiny products," Leike said Friday in a thread on X.

Leike criticized the ChatGPT maker for failing to invest enough computing resources in "figuring out how to steer and control AI systems much smarter than us."

The other side: OpenAI CEO Sam Altman posted that Leike was "right we have a lot more to do; we are committed to doing it. i'll have a longer post in the next couple of days."

On Saturday morning OpenAI co-founder and president Greg Brockman wrote a longer response to Leike on X claiming that the company was willing to delay releases for safety concerns.

"Figuring out how to make a new technology safe for the first time isn't easy," Brockman wrote in the post that was signed "Sam and Greg."

"We believe both in delivering on the tremendous upside and working to mitigate the serious risks," he added.

The intrigue: Other AI leaders, including Google and Meta, have also had reorgs that spread or scattered the members and work of safety and responsibility teams.

The companies have all argued the benefit of having this work take place throughout the company rather than in a silo.

Critics say that a dedicated team is the best way to make sure safety work gets the resources it needs and has a seat at the decision-making table.

Catch up quick: In the AI industry, "alignment" refers to efforts to make sure that AI programs share the same goals as the people who use them.

"Superalignment" typically refers to making sure that the most advanced AGI projects that OpenAI and others in the industry hope to develop do not turn on their creators.

The bottom line: Companies and leaders who want to slow down AI development because they foresee existential dangers are in retreat across the AI industry — and those who believe in flooring the pedal and cleaning up any messes later are in charge.

Editor's note: This story was updated to include an new response from Greg Brockman and Sam Altman.