Members of Congress from pro-Palestinian progressives to staunchly pro-Israel moderates – and even some Republicans – are voicing support for a Gaza ceasefire proposal laid out by President Biden on Friday. Why it matters: As the war grinds into its ninth month and its effects continue to be felt strongly in the U.S., lawmakers are eager to see a cessation in the fighting.

"Everyone wants this war to be done. Everyone has wanted this war to be done for a long time," one House Democrat told Axios.

A House Republican described the mood on their side of the aisle as "reserved optimism."

Driving the news: Biden said in a speech that "after intensive diplomacy ... Israel has now offered a comprehensive new proposal." He laid out a three-phase plane:

Phase 1: A six-week ceasefire to provide for the withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza, the release of Hamas' Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners held in Israel, and a surge of aid to Gaza.

A six-week ceasefire to provide for the withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza, the release of Hamas' Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners held in Israel, and a surge of aid to Gaza. Phase 2: A permanent ceasefire negotiated during phase one in which all remaining Israeli hostages would be released by Hamas.

A permanent ceasefire negotiated during phase one in which all remaining Israeli hostages would be released by Hamas. Phase 3: A "major reconstruction plan" for Gaza and the return of the remains of any hostages killed in Hamas captivity to Israel.

What he's saying: Biden said he has "urged the leadership in Israel to stand behind this deal despite any political pressure," arguing that Israel's pursuit of a "complete victory" would "only bog down Israel in Gaza."

"This is a decisive moment. Hamas says it wants a ceasefire, this deal is a way to prove they really mean it."

Hamas said in a statement it "looks positively" at what was included in Biden's speech, Axios' Barak Ravid reported.

What they're saying: Staunchly pro-Israel Democrats such as Reps. Brad Schneider (D-Ill.) and Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) and vocal Israel critics like Sen. Peter Welch (D-Vt.) and Rep. Greg Casar (D-Texas) released statements co-signing the proposal.

Some backed up Biden's pressure on Hamas to take the deal, with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) saying: "The time has come for Hamas to accept the temporary ceasefire that has been negotiated."

Sen. Ted Budd (R-N.C.), in a statement that did not mention Biden, commended Israel for their "commitment to peace" and said the proposal demonstrates "once again that Israel is operating in good faith."

"I urge all parties ... to apply all necessary pressure on Hamas to bring this hostage crisis to an end," Budd added, arguing that Hamas' leaders should be expelled from Qatar if they do not agree to the deal.

Yes, but: Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), one of Israel's firmest defenders in Congress, said in a post on X that he hopes the announcement is accurate, but nevertheless argued the military defeat of Hamas is "non-negotiable."

"I fear that if these remaining Hamas battalions are either not destroyed or do not surrender, a ceasefire will not hold, and we risk another Oct. 7," he said.

A handful of GOP lawmakers outright criticized the deal, with Rep. Mike Waltz (R-Fla.) saying Biden "is going to allow Hamas to survive by dragging out negotiations" and criticizing the Gaza reconstruction piece.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) called it "his Hamas First plan with American taxpayers paying to rebuild Gaza."

The bottom line: "The question is whether Hamas wants a ceasefire. That is the outstanding question. It has been the outstanding question for months," one House Democrat told Axios.