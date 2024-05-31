Wall Street shrugs off Trump convictions

Wall Street on Friday shrugged off Donald Trump's felony convictions. The big picture: Investors know that November's election is a toss-up, thus creating uncertainty, but so far seem confident that they understand what a second term for either Biden or Trump would mean.

The economy performed well during both presidencies, outside of during the pandemic's early months, and stocks reacted favorably to both of their elections.

By the numbers: The S&P 500 was up 0.8% on Friday, while the Dow rose 1.5% and the Nasdaq was basically flat. In short, no massive moves.