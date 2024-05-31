💥 Pro-Trump right erupts

Republican leaders quickly rallied around Trump after he was found guilty of falsifying business records to cover up a hush-money payment that amounted to a campaign contribution.

GOP congressional leaders attacked the "weaponizing" of the justice system and decried the decision as "corrupt" and a "sham" — and expressed confidence that it would boost their chances of victory in November.

"President Trump will rightfully appeal this absurd verdict — and he WILL WIN," House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) said in a statement, calling it a "shameful day in American history."

"Democrats just pulled off the biggest sham in U.S. history," said House Republican Whip Tom Emmer (R-Minn.)

"This verdict will not withstand an appeal, and was only brought as an attempt to interfere with the 2024 election," said Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.). "The voters will settle this on Nov. 5."

"Now more than ever, we need to rally around [Trump], take back the White House and Senate, and get this country back on track. The real verdict will be Election Day," Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas), who is running for GOP leader, said on X.

While many of Trump's usual defenders were quick to dismiss the conviction, others were slower to respond.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), who has long battled with Trump, has been silent so far.

Ahead of the decision, former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, now running for Senate, urged "all Americans to respect the verdict and the legal process" regardless of the result.

What to watch: Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) suggested Trump's conviction sets a dangerous precedent of prosecuting ex-presidents.