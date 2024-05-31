Boeing submits safety plan

Share on email (opens in new window)

The fuselage of a Boeing 777-9 in Dubai in November 2023. Photo: Giuseppe Cacace/AFP via Getty Images

Boeing gave federal regulators a plan for resolving safety problems uncovered after January's 737 MAX 9 mid-flight door plug blowout, the Federal Aviation Administration said yesterday. Why it matters: Boeing was ordered earlier this year to draft an improvement plan within 90 days after federal inspections found serious issues.

Driving the news: FAA Administrator Michael Whitaker confirmed that Boeing had submitted the plan, but stressed that it does not end the administration's increased oversight on the company.

Whitaker said Boeing will not be able to increase 737 MAX 9 production until it follows through with the plan and meets certain unspecified metrics set by the FAA.

It's unclear if Boeing will release the details of its safety plan to the public.

