Boeing submits safety plan

The fuselage of a Boeing 777-9 in Dubai in November 2023. Photo: Giuseppe Cacace/AFP via Getty Images
Boeing gave federal regulators a plan for resolving safety problems uncovered after January's 737 MAX 9 mid-flight door plug blowout, the Federal Aviation Administration said yesterday.
Why it matters: Boeing was ordered earlier this year to draft an improvement plan within 90 days after federal inspections found serious issues.
Driving the news: FAA Administrator Michael Whitaker confirmed that Boeing had submitted the plan, but stressed that it does not end the administration's increased oversight on the company.
Keep reading.
Subscribe for more Axios What's Next in your inbox.