Not on my 2024 Bingo card

Former GOP presidential nominee Vivek Ramaswamy is requesting three board seats and a slew of changes at BuzzFeed, according to a letter obtained by Axios.
Last week, Ramaswamy disclosed that he acquired a 7.7% stake in BuzzFeed and indicated an activist investor plan to push a "shift in strategy."
In his letter Monday, Ramaswamy said his stake has grown to 8.37%.
Why it matters: Activist investor fights are typically a headache for company executives, but shares in BuzzFeed have nearly tripled on the news.
In his letter, Ramaswamy called for cutting more jobs and investing in creator-led audio and video content from conservative voices.
In response, BuzzFeed CEO Jonah Peretti told Ramaswamy via email that he has "some fundamental misunderstandings about the drivers of our business, the values of our audience, and the mission of the company."