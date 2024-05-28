Not on my 2024 Bingo card

Former GOP presidential nominee Vivek Ramaswamy is requesting three board seats and a slew of changes at BuzzFeed, according to a letter obtained by Axios.

Last week, Ramaswamy disclosed that he acquired a 7.7% stake in BuzzFeed and indicated an activist investor plan to push a "shift in strategy."

In his letter Monday, Ramaswamy said his stake has grown to 8.37%.

Why it matters: Activist investor fights are typically a headache for company executives, but shares in BuzzFeed have nearly tripled on the news.