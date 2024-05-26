Skip to main content
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump's new policy wonks are proteges of Stephen Miller and Newt Gingrich

Illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios

Former President Trump now has the most detailed policy platform of his political career, and it's largely the work of two people you've never heard of.

Why it matters: Trump campaign speechwriters Vince Haley and Ross Worthington are the masterminds behind most of Trump's policy statements. The two worked under Stephen Miller in the Trump White House.

  • Haley and Worthington write the first drafts of scripts Trump uses to record policy videos as well as the text on how a second Trump administration would handle issues from education to energy and immigration.
  • Those videos and corresponding text on his website go into far more detail than Trump, who famously has little interest in policy, does on the stump.

Zoom in: Trump often goes off-script in his speeches and spends just 11% of the time talking about his policy plans, an Axios analysis found.

  • His campaign aides frequently say that he is the most gifted politician and ultimately decides how to message on the issues.
  • Trump and his team are also in frequent communication with a constellation of figures on policy ideas, including Trump's former trade representative Robert Lighthizer and former White House budget director Russell Vought, WSJ reported.

The Stephen Miller connection: Haley and Worthington worked under Miller in the White House speechwriting office for four years, co-managing the speechwriting shop.

  • "Miller would always go over speech drafts" including both official and political speeches Haley and Worthington wrote, Worthington told Jan. 6 committee investigators in February 2022 after being subpoenaed.
  • Though they have next to no public presence, they are known to be very chatty on the campaign's daily internal comms call.
  • While Miller is not technically on the campaign, his relationship with his former subordinates and his direct line to Trump allow him to maintain a consequential role in shaping a potential Trump second term.

Between the lines: Both men have deep ties to former House Speaker Newt Gingrich.

  • Haley, a lawyer by training, served as policy director and campaign manager for Gingrich's 2012 presidential campaign. They co-authored several books together and Haley was an associate producer on Gingrich's documentary Ronald Reagan: Rendezvous with Destiny.
  • Worthington was deputy communications director for Gingrich's 2012 presidential campaign and later authored a book with Gingrich.
