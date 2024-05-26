Trump's new policy wonks are proteges of Stephen Miller and Newt Gingrich

Former President Trump now has the most detailed policy platform of his political career, and it's largely the work of two people you've never heard of. Why it matters: Trump campaign speechwriters Vince Haley and Ross Worthington are the masterminds behind most of Trump's policy statements. The two worked under Stephen Miller in the Trump White House.

Haley and Worthington write the first drafts of scripts Trump uses to record policy videos as well as the text on how a second Trump administration would handle issues from education to energy and immigration.

Those videos and corresponding text on his website go into far more detail than Trump, who famously has little interest in policy, does on the stump.

Zoom in: Trump often goes off-script in his speeches and spends just 11% of the time talking about his policy plans, an Axios analysis found.

His campaign aides frequently say that he is the most gifted politician and ultimately decides how to message on the issues.

Trump and his team are also in frequent communication with a constellation of figures on policy ideas, including Trump's former trade representative Robert Lighthizer and former White House budget director Russell Vought, WSJ reported.

The Stephen Miller connection: Haley and Worthington worked under Miller in the White House speechwriting office for four years, co-managing the speechwriting shop.

"Miller would always go over speech drafts" including both official and political speeches Haley and Worthington wrote, Worthington told Jan. 6 committee investigators in February 2022 after being subpoenaed.

Though they have next to no public presence, they are known to be very chatty on the campaign's daily internal comms call.

While Miller is not technically on the campaign, his relationship with his former subordinates and his direct line to Trump allow him to maintain a consequential role in shaping a potential Trump second term.

Between the lines: Both men have deep ties to former House Speaker Newt Gingrich.