L.A.-area proms let teens celebrate in the city's hot cultural spots

Los Angeles-area proms for some private school students are a microcosm of the city's nightlife and cultural institutions. The big picture: Museums, nightclubs and production studio spaces have substituted classic hotel ballroom or gymnasium experiences for these teens, the L.A. Times reported.

By the numbers: These event spaces can cost anywhere from $10,000 to $35,000, per the L.A. Times.

Prom ticket prices have ranged from $115 to $175.

The intrigue: Teens have gotten access to venues that would normally be 21+ or are otherwise elite.

High school proms over the past decade have been held at the Peterson Automotive Museum, Grammy Museum, Jim Henson Company Lot film studio, Lure Nightclub, and Bootsy Bellows nightclub.

State of play: Schools reserve events at the Petersen with a two-year runway, the museum's event director Jasmine Gonzalez told the L.A. Times.

The museum hosts between 15 and 20 proms per year, where students are surrounded by vintage Cadillacs, Chevrolets and Ferraris.

The Grammy Museum began hosting proms about 10 years ago, per the L.A. Times.

Driving the news: Prom has had staying power for Gen Z, Teen Vogue reported, who have taken to social media to consume and share related content.

Zoom out: The New York Public Library hosts an annual "anti-prom" event for 12- to 18-year-old students, focused on inclusion of diverse sexualities and gender identities.

Miami-area proms have made headlines this season for students showing up in luxury cars and hosting a fairytale-themed celebration.

