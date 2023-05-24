In photos: Joy at the Trans Youth Prom
Young transgender people from all over the country came together to celebrate a Trans Youth Prom outside the U.S. Capitol on Monday.
Why it matters: It was a chance for trans kids and their families to celebrate themselves as more states propose and pass anti-trans legislation.
What's happening: People from ages 5 to 20 danced in gowns and suits and posed at a photo booth before marching from the Capitol to the Supreme Court.
- Trans activist DJ Nico played songs by Beyoncé and Lil Nas X. Drag performer Stormie Daie, dressed in a princess gown and wings, emceed.
What they're saying: "I like trans people. I like prom. I like fashion," Orian, 14, told Axios.
"I'm here to celebrate myself, my beautiful gender identity," said Hildie Edwards, 12.
"It's good to show pride that we're here," said Mya Figueroa, 13, who came from Arizona with her older sister Alana, 24, for the prom. "We're visible. We are here."
- "Trans kids are kids. They deserve what every other kid deserves," Alana said.
"We are equal and we deserve equal rights as everyone else," said Michael Coppola, 15.
