In photos: Joy at the Trans Youth Prom

Aïda Amer
Drag performer Stormie Daie on stage at the Trans Youth Prom in Washington D.C. on May 22, 2023. Photo: Aïda Amer/Axios

Young transgender people from all over the country came together to celebrate a Trans Youth Prom outside the U.S. Capitol on Monday.

Why it matters: It was a chance for trans kids and their families to celebrate themselves as more states propose and pass anti-trans legislation.

Youths march in a parade after the Trans Youth Prom in Washington D.C. on May 22, 2023.
What's happening: People from ages 5 to 20 danced in gowns and suits and posed at a photo booth before marching from the Capitol to the Supreme Court.

  • Trans activist DJ Nico played songs by Beyoncé and Lil Nas X. Drag performer Stormie Daie, dressed in a princess gown and wings, emceed.
Youths, parents and advocates march in a parade after the Trans Youth Prom in Washington D.C. on May 22, 2023.
Marching at the Trans Youth Prom in Washington D.C. on May 22, 2023.
Close up of accessorices on a youth attending the Trans Youth Prom.
Orian, 14, attends the Trans Youth Prom in D.C. Photo: Aïda Amer/Axios

What they're saying: "I like trans people. I like prom. I like fashion," Orian, 14, told Axios.

LG, 11, dances with his mother, Nai, at the Trans Youth Prom in Washington D.C. on May 22, 2023
Hildie Edwards, 12, attends the Trans Youth Prom in Washington D.C.
"I'm here to celebrate myself, my beautiful gender identity," said Hildie Edwards, 12.

Sisters Mya Figueroa, 13, and her Alana, 24, pose for portraits at the Trans Youth Prom in Washington D.C.
"It's good to show pride that we're here," said Mya Figueroa, 13, who came from Arizona with her older sister Alana, 24, for the prom. "We're visible. We are here."

  • "Trans kids are kids. They deserve what every other kid deserves," Alana said.
DaQuon Allen, 20, and Josh Baker, 26, pose at The Trans Youth Prom in Washington D.C.
Michael Coppola, 15, stands in front of the Captiol building at the Trans Youth Prom in Washington D.C.
Michael Coppola, 15, who is not trans but identifies as gender queer, stands in front of the Capitol building at the Trans Youth Prom in D.C. Photo: Aïda Amer/Axios

"We are equal and we deserve equal rights as everyone else," said Michael Coppola, 15.

