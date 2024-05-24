Skip to main content
Trump bombs the Bronx

This is Trump

Photo: Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

THE SOUTH BRONX, N.Y. — Former President Trump's rally on Thursday night drew a crowd that looked very different than the typical MAGA flock.

Why it matters: The unusual sight of Trump speaking to several thousand people in a predominantly Hispanic neighborhood in deep blue New York is a sign of the realignment happening between the two parties.

  • Trump's GOP is becoming more working class and a little more multiracial.
  • Democrats are gaining with more well-educated voters in the suburbs.

What we're watching: During a break in his criminal trial, Trump made a New York-focused pitch to construction workers, security guards, nurses, barbers — as well as some out-of-state activists — assembled outdoors at Crotona Park.

  • "New Yorkers have something called common sense... and old fashioned common sense is exactly what I plan to bring back to the White House," Trump said.
  • "We are going to make life in New York affordable again," Trump declared after talking extensively about his role building the Wollman Skating Rink in Central Park and a Bronx golf course.
  • Another promise: "We are going to renovate New York's subway system so it no longer looks like it hasn't been cleaned since 1932."

The big picture: Ahead of Trump's rally yesterday, both the Biden and Trump campaigns rushed to paint to their opponents as racist and a worse choice for Black voters.

  • The Biden campaign put out a digital and television ad that begins: "Trump disrespecting Black folk is nothing new." The campaign posted on X: "Let's remember that Trump is a lifelong racist."
  • The Trump campaign responded with a reminder that Biden helped pass the 1994 Crime Bill that led to mass incarceration disproportionately impacting minorities.

The details: Sabrina Dixon, 28, a security guard from the North Bronx who attended the rally with her husband, was previously skeptical of Trump "because the 'grab em by the pussy' comment threw me off."

  • But after studying up on his policies, she believes "he's actually trying to do good for America."
  • "I don't think he's racist because I grew up watching Donald Trump on TV on Wrestlemania" she added. "Everybody loved him."
  • Sam Gonzales, a 38-year-old barber from Astoria, told Axios he feels a certain kinship with Trump because he's from New York. "I support Trump for the simple fact that he's from Queens,"

The other side: New York Democrats like Rep. Ritchie Torres, whose district covers most of the South Bronx, bristled at the idea that Trump has much to offer.

  • "Trump is not a defender of the police; he is a defunder of the police. He has advocated for defunding the federal law enforcement including the ATF which keeps guns off the streets," Torres told Axios in an interview.
  • He noted that the Biden administration has invested more than $100 million in the redevelopment of Huntspoint Terminal Market in the heart of the South Bronx as well as $150 million to upgrade the Cross Bronx Expressway.

The bottom line: Trump's team is clear-eyed that Trump's chances of getting even close to winning areas like the Bronx are slim.

  • But his efforts in places like New York, New Jersey and Philadelphia would go a long way in showing he is serious about courting nontraditional Republican voters, and could force Democrats to spend more resources shoring up the Democratic base.
