THE SOUTH BRONX, N.Y. — Former President Trump's rally on Thursday night drew a crowd that looked very different than the typical MAGA flock. Why it matters: The unusual sight of Trump speaking to several thousand people in a predominantly Hispanic neighborhood in deep blue New York is a sign of the realignment happening between the two parties.

Trump's GOP is becoming more working class and a little more multiracial.

Democrats are gaining with more well-educated voters in the suburbs.

What we're watching: During a break in his criminal trial, Trump made a New York-focused pitch to construction workers, security guards, nurses, barbers — as well as some out-of-state activists — assembled outdoors at Crotona Park.

"New Yorkers have something called common sense... and old fashioned common sense is exactly what I plan to bring back to the White House," Trump said.

"We are going to make life in New York affordable again," Trump declared after talking extensively about his role building the Wollman Skating Rink in Central Park and a Bronx golf course.

Another promise: "We are going to renovate New York's subway system so it no longer looks like it hasn't been cleaned since 1932."

The big picture: Ahead of Trump's rally yesterday, both the Biden and Trump campaigns rushed to paint to their opponents as racist and a worse choice for Black voters.

The Biden campaign put out a digital and television ad that begins: "Trump disrespecting Black folk is nothing new." The campaign posted on X: "Let's remember that Trump is a lifelong racist."

The Trump campaign responded with a reminder that Biden helped pass the 1994 Crime Bill that led to mass incarceration disproportionately impacting minorities.

The details: Sabrina Dixon, 28, a security guard from the North Bronx who attended the rally with her husband, was previously skeptical of Trump "because the 'grab em by the pussy' comment threw me off."

But after studying up on his policies, she believes "he's actually trying to do good for America."

"I don't think he's racist because I grew up watching Donald Trump on TV on Wrestlemania" she added. "Everybody loved him."

Sam Gonzales, a 38-year-old barber from Astoria, told Axios he feels a certain kinship with Trump because he's from New York. "I support Trump for the simple fact that he's from Queens,"

The other side: New York Democrats like Rep. Ritchie Torres, whose district covers most of the South Bronx, bristled at the idea that Trump has much to offer.

"Trump is not a defender of the police; he is a defunder of the police. He has advocated for defunding the federal law enforcement including the ATF which keeps guns off the streets," Torres told Axios in an interview.

He noted that the Biden administration has invested more than $100 million in the redevelopment of Huntspoint Terminal Market in the heart of the South Bronx as well as $150 million to upgrade the Cross Bronx Expressway.

The bottom line: Trump's team is clear-eyed that Trump's chances of getting even close to winning areas like the Bronx are slim.