The peril and promise of AI in two tweets

Much of my work life is spent bouncing back and forth between those expressing optimism that generative AI will lead to a new golden era of human productivity and those who believe we are headed into a dystopian hellscape.

Zoom in: These two tweets, which appeared right next to each other in my feed on Wednesday, encapsulated that dichotomy perfectly.

In the first one, Box CEO Aaron Levie lays out a compelling case for why he is "insanely bullish" on how generative AI will let companies make far better use of their data.

The second post, an unrelated tweet from Fortune journalist Sharon Goldman, takes issue with the oft-touted notion that inserting AI into so many formerly human interactions is actually a worthwhile goal.

My thought bubble: I struggle myself, being both tantalized by the potential of generative AI and horrified by some of the ways it could be — and often is being — used.