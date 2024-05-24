The peril and promise of AI in two tweets

Much of my work life is spent bouncing back and forth between those expressing optimism that generative AI will lead to a new golden era of human productivity and those who believe we are headed into a dystopian hellscape.
Zoom in: These two tweets, which appeared right next to each other in my feed on Wednesday, encapsulated that dichotomy perfectly.
- In the first one, Box CEO Aaron Levie lays out a compelling case for why he is "insanely bullish" on how generative AI will let companies make far better use of their data.
- The second post, an unrelated tweet from Fortune journalist Sharon Goldman, takes issue with the oft-touted notion that inserting AI into so many formerly human interactions is actually a worthwhile goal.
My thought bubble: I struggle myself, being both tantalized by the potential of generative AI and horrified by some of the ways it could be — and often is being — used.