Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to undergo surgery

"The Secretary has determined he will be temporarily unable to perform his functions and duties during the procedure," Pentagon spokesperson Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder said in a statement, adding that Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks will assume his post.
The White House and Congress have been notified, per Ryder.
The Pentagon did not immediately respond to Axios' request for information on how long Austin will be unable to perform his duties.
Zoom in: The non-surgical procedure is elective and a minimally invasive follow-up to a bladder issue unrelated to his prior prostate cancer issues.
It will take place at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center Friday evening, per the Pentagon.
"The Secretary's bladder issue is not related to his cancer diagnosis and has had no effect on his excellent cancer prognosis," Ryder said.