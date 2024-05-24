Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to undergo surgery

Share on email (opens in new window)

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin on May 13 in Arlington, Va. Photo: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is scheduled to undergo a medical procedure Friday and will be temporarily relinquish his duties, the Pentagon said. The big picture: The announcement comes after criticism to the initial secrecy surrounding Austin's two-week hospitalization earlier this year following complications from prostate cancer treatment.

"The Secretary has determined he will be temporarily unable to perform his functions and duties during the procedure," Pentagon spokesperson Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder said in a statement, adding that Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks will assume his post.

The White House and Congress have been notified, per Ryder.

The Pentagon did not immediately respond to Axios' request for information on how long Austin will be unable to perform his duties.

Zoom in: The non-surgical procedure is elective and a minimally invasive follow-up to a bladder issue unrelated to his prior prostate cancer issues.

It will take place at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center Friday evening, per the Pentagon.

"The Secretary's bladder issue is not related to his cancer diagnosis and has had no effect on his excellent cancer prognosis," Ryder said.

