The crypto industry's big Washington week

Illustration: Natalie Peeples/Axios
The crypto world is having a breakthrough moment in Washington.
Why it matters: While the White House still seems highly skeptical of crypto, the legislature — and former President Trump — seem to be coming around.
The big picture: The young industry, which has long been at odds with regulators, is making headway in its major campaign to turn crypto into a more mainstream financial asset.
Where it stands: Just in the past week...
And last week, both houses of Congress voted to quash a crypto-related rule from the SEC.
Between the lines: Trump's comments at a Mar-a-Lago event for supporters who bought his NFTs earlier this month reignited crypto as a campaign issue.
Yes, but: The White House has pushed back. President Biden has said he'll veto the resolution to overturn the SEC guidance (though he hasn't done so yet). He also issued a statement opposing FIT21.