More than half of Americans think the U.S. is in a recession. It's not.

More than half of Americans — 56% — mistakenly believe the U.S. is currently in a recession and that Biden is responsible for a worsening economy, according to a stunning new poll conducted by Harris for The Guardian. Why it matters: The economy is actually in good shape and there's no recession. But misperceptions like this are a huge political challenge for President Biden and an advantage for former President Trump as they vie for second terms.

Reality check: It can be difficult to know if a recession is actually happening — it's a call typically made after the fact by the National Bureau of Economic Research. (The NBER called the 2008 recession months after most people believed we were in one.)

In order for there to be a recession, there typically needs to be a significant decline in economic activity.

That's not the case now. The U.S. economy, as measured by GDP, is growing.

The big picture: It looks like inflation and the higher cost of living — indicators not typically part of the recession call by the NBER — could be shaping Americans' views.

70% of Americans said that cost of living is their biggest economic concern, followed by inflation at 68%.

Two-thirds of Americans, including 65% of Democrats, report it's difficult to be happy about positive economic news when they feel financially squeezed each month.

While the rate of inflation has slowed since its 2022 highs, it is still higher than most Americans are used to — and prices are up a great deal from 2019.

Zoom in: 55% of Americans wrongly believe the U.S. economy is shrinking this year rather than growing.

49% believe the S&P 500 is down for the year (it's up).

Figuring out the right answers is tough because 64% of Americans say they don't know who to trust when it comes to learning about the economy. And that number is relatively bipartisan.

Even if the information on the economy is reported correctly, 62% of Americans think the economy is worse than the media makes it out to be.

The bottom line: "Americans have perception gaps around the economy," Jacklyn Cooney, a research manager at Harris, tells Axios.