Tesla's reputation slumps

Data: Axios Harris Poll 100; Chart: Axios Visuals Tesla Motors' brand reputation continued to slip over the last year as Elon Musk's antics and other issues tarnished its once-impeccable image, according to new Axios Harris Poll 100 survey results. Why it matters: Tesla soared to 8th place in 2021's ranking of America's 100 most visible companies by their perceived image, but has since plummeted to 63rd — suggesting Musk and his company flew too high and too fast, like Icarus of Greek myth.

Zoom in: In the 2024 Axios Harris Poll 100, Tesla ranks in the 70s or below on attributes like character, trust and ethics.

It ranks higher on factors like growth (48th), vision (34th) and products & services (32nd).

But those rankings are far below its standing just three years ago, when Tesla ranked in the top 10 on all three factors.

Context: Tesla's reputation has slid behind those of other conventional automakers.

Honda (7th), Toyota (12th), Subaru (15th), General Motors (40th) and Ford (55th) now all rank higher than Tesla (63rd).

Only Volkswagen (69th) ranks lower.

Data: Harris Poll; Chart: Axios Visuals

The big picture: Tesla has long been defined by its billionaire CEO, who captivated consumers and investors with his vision to promote stylish, high-performance electric cars as a way to tackle climate change.

But his messy takeover of Twitter and increasingly controversial political rants on the platform — now called X — have alienated some former fans.

Some Tesla owners have put bumper stickers on their cars declaring, "I bought this before Elon went crazy."

Between the lines: At many companies, communications specialists are available to smooth over the boss's miscues.

But Musk famously dismantled Tesla's public relations department a few years ago, and now handles his own PR via X.

What's next: Tesla faces an array of business and legal challenges that will continue threatening its reputation.

It's under increasing pressure from competitors, especially up-and-coming Chinese EV makers.

In response, Tesla is slashing car prices and cutting 10% of its workforce, even while the UAW mounts a union organizing drive.

Meanwhile, federal safety regulators say Tesla's Autopilot assisted-driving technology was responsible for 467 crashes and 14 deaths over about 15 months during 2022-23.

Tesla cars have been plagued by quality issues, including steering and suspension failures.

Reality check: Tesla still has by far the most loyal buyers of any automaker, according to S&P Global Mobility.

Nearly 70% of Tesla-owning households looking to buy a car in the first quarter of 2024 purchased another Tesla, per S&P.

Most other brands have a loyalty rate of around 50%.

The bottom line: For some buyers, it's about the car — not the company or its CEO.

Go deeper: Read the full methodology behind the Axios Harris Poll 100.