Catch up quick

The latest Axios/Harris Poll 100 coverage includes ...
- 🔴 Companies ride a red wave: Of the 15 companies that improved more than half a point in their overall reputation score this year, several are rooted in conservative-leaning values, including Hobby Lobby, the Trump Organization and Fox News.
- 💸 Price increases take a bite out of reputations: Trust scores fell by 3.8 percentage points for clothing companies, 3.2 points for quick-service restaurants, 2.9 points for big-box stores and 2.2 points for grocers.
- 🤖 Americans don't trust social media companies that use AI: TikTok's parent company ByteDance, Meta and X all had lower ranks than last year and sit in the "very poor" range.
- 🪫Tesla's once-stellar reputation is running out of juice: Its array of business and legal challenges, plus Musk's messy takeover of Twitter and increasingly controversial political rants on the platform have alienated some one-time believers.
- 💉The Ozempic bump: The weight-loss medication craze has lifted the pharma industry's reputation for the first time since the pandemic.