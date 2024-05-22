Share on email (opens in new window)

The public's dissatisfaction with inflation is boiling over — and some of the biggest consumer brands in the country are feeling the heat. Why it matters: Record price increases have ebbed, but the aftershocks are still reverberating.

The big picture: Companies such as Walmart, Macy's, McDonald's, Burger King, Amazon, Procter & Gamble, Costco, Kraft Heinz, Kohl's, Nike and Kroger registered a decline in their Reputation Quotient score in the Axios Harris Poll 100 from 2023 to 2024.

"Industries where consumers see price hikes for everyday items have declining trust," Harris Poll reports.

Zoom in: Trust scores fell by 3.8 percentage points for clothing companies, 3.2 points for quick-service restaurants, 2.9 points for big-box stores and 2.2 points for grocers.

Inflation has taken the form of sticker price increases and so-called "shrinkflation," when companies reduce sizes while maintaining or even increasing prices.

"It's really become a hot-button issue and a political talking point," CFRA Research analyst Garrett Nelson says, noting that the White House has called out companies for it.

Yes, but: Resilient consumers have not punished retailers in a meaningful way for price increases, says Nelson, noting that companies like Coca-Cola and PepsiCo have passed along higher costs with little blowback.

"The reality is that most consumers are creatures of habit — and most consumers really haven't changed their buying patterns all that much," he said.

What to watch: We may be seeing the early stages of a movement by major consumer companies to attract customers with price cuts or value plays.

Target on Monday said it would reduce "everyday regular prices" on about 5,000 "frequently shopped items," including milk, meat, bread, soda, fruit and vegetables.

McDonald's is introducing a limited-time $5 value meal.

The bottom line: Price hikes are leading to brand damage.

Go deeper: Read the full methodology behind the Axios Harris Poll 100.