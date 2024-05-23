If you're firing up your grill for Memorial Day weekend, consider tossing in a food that's having a moment in the restaurant world: cabbage.
Why it matters: Cabbage is a nutrient-rich vegetable with a taste mild enough to work with a number of different cooking styles and cuisines.
State of play: Similar to how cauliflower became trendy in the last few years, now it's the turn of cabbage, a "really versatile" and "a meaty vegetable that can be sliced into a 'steak' as a main course," dietitian and chef Laura Geraty tells Axios.
Keep it simple, Geraty says: Make grilled cabbage wedges.
Cut cabbage (any type will do) into quarters or eighths, while keeping the root intact.
Drizzle olive oil, salt and pepper to taste.
Cook on medium-high heat on the grill directly over the flame until the edges are well bronzed and crisp, about 5-8 minutes.
After, hit it with fresh lemon juice or red wine vinegar.
If you want to level up, add some garnish.
Lay it on a bed of labne or another yogurt or creamy food, and consider drizzling with tahini.
Along with adding acid like lemon juice, incorporate fresh herbs such as dill, mint and/or basil.
For those going for a more classic cookout recipe, you could always make a coleslaw — but use the grill.
Cut the cabbage into quarters and lightly char them on the grill (similar to the wedges).
Once cooled, roughly chop the cabbage up.
Add a mayo-based vinaigrette or acidic olive oil dressing with lemon juice, garlic and olive oil.
Throw in some herbs and dried cranberries.
If you're adventurous, consider toasted walnuts and/or grilled peaches.
What they're saying: Axios readers Nicole Henderson and Michael Smith in Duncansville, Pennsylvania, have this cabbage barbecue move:
Put half-moon cabbage steaks on skewers and marinate them in a mix of reduced butter and apple cider vinegar before grilling.