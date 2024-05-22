Republican California State Assembly member Vince Fong speaking during a press conference in Santa Ana. Photo: Jeff Gritchen/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images
Republican California State Assembly member Vince Fong won a special election on Tuesday to serve the rest of former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's term in Congress.
Why it matters: McCarthy, who endorsed Fong, left Congress at the end of last year after becoming the first speaker to be ousted in over a century.
Zoom out: Fong defeated fellow Republican and Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux to complete McCarthy's term, which ends in January.
The big picture: Fong picked up an endorsement from former President Trump in the race.
