First impressions: Sonos Ace headphones

Sonos Ace headphones. Photo courtesy Sonos
Sonos' first headphones, the Sonos Ace, will go on sale June 5, the company revealed yesterday — and Axios was one of the first to try them.
Why it matters: The $449 headphones have been widely anticipated by audiophiles and investors alike, but join a crowded category dominated by Apple, Sony and Bose.
Zoom in: The Ace works out of the box with both Apple and Android devices — and can also connect to users' existing Sonos home audio systems.
First impressions: The 11-ounce headphones felt light and comfortable.
Read the rest.
