First impressions: Sonos Ace headphones

Sonos' first headphones, the Sonos Ace, will go on sale June 5, the company revealed yesterday — and Axios was one of the first to try them. Why it matters: The $449 headphones have been widely anticipated by audiophiles and investors alike, but join a crowded category dominated by Apple, Sony and Bose.

Zoom in: The Ace works out of the box with both Apple and Android devices — and can also connect to users' existing Sonos home audio systems.

Eight microphones provide for adjustable noise cancellation, while a hardwire connection allows for lossless audio.

They've got 30 hours of battery life, with a 3-minute fast charge option that gives enough juice for 3 hours of playback.

First impressions: The 11-ounce headphones felt light and comfortable.

During a living room scenario demo, it was easy to switch between the headphones and Sonos speakers connected to a TV by pressing a small button on the outside of the headphones.

Sound-wise the Ace provided a rich listening experience for both podcast dialogue and music.

The active noise cancellation was excellent.

