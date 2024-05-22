Establishment Democrats hail wins over progressives in Oregon

The Democratic establishment is finding vindication in what its members see as key wins over progressives in Tuesday night's Oregon primaries.
Why it matters: It's part of an ongoing battle between Democrats' two main ideological factions that has seen centrist and pro-Israel groups attempt to oust several members of the progressive "Squad."
"I think the voters were sending a signal last night that they support pragmatic ... candidates who have experience, who have results," Rep. Annie Kuster (D-N.H.), the chair of the center-left New Democrat Coalition, told Axios.
What happened: Progressive House candidates Susheela Jayapal and Jamie McLeod-Skinner decisively lost their respective primaries Tuesday to more establishment-backed opponents.
Oregon's 3rd: Jayapal, a county commissioner who is the sister of Progressive Caucus Chair Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), lost to state Rep. Maxine Dexter.
Oregon's 5th: McLeod-Skinner, the 2022 nominee in the district, lost to Democratic leadership-backed state Rep. Janelle Bynum in her bid for a November rematch against Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer (R-Ore.).
Portland: Progressive Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt trails his opponent Nathan Vasquez, a Republican-turned-independent who ran as a tough-on-crime alternative to Schmidt.
What's next: Among the other top targets of moderate and pro-Israel groups are Reps. Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.) and Cori Bush (D-Mo.) both of whom are viewed as underdogs in their upcoming primaries against pro-Israel challengers.
Efforts to oust Squad members have so far come up up short, with Rep. Summer Lee (D-Pa.) prevailing in her primary last month. Others, including, Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) haven't even drawn challengers.
Zoom in: The 3rd district race in particular played out as a proxy battle between the Democratic Party's pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian flanks.
Dexter was the beneficiary of millions of dollars in outside spending, some of which has reportedly been traced back to pro-Israel groups and donors.
Rep. Becca Balint (D-Vt.), a progressive who endorsed the third-place finisher in the race, told Axios: "My take on this is that we absolutely have to get dark money out of politics, whoever is wielding that."
What they're saying: Rep. Pat Ryan (D-N.Y.), a swing-district Democrat who endorsed Bynum, told Axios: "When we're local and focused on economic issues and pragmatic issues, voters clearly pretty decisively respond."
The other side: Rep. Mark Pocan (D-Wisc.), a progressive who supported Susheela Jayapal in her race, said the money poured into the 3rd district "should concern everyone."
Pocan also argued that the 3rd district should not be framed as a moderate win over progressives because all three candidates scored 100% on the Congressional Progressive Caucus' candidate questionnaire.
The 5th district outcome, meanwhile, "was very candidate-specific," rather than indicative of a broader trend, he said.