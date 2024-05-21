5 Americans to remain detained in Turks and Caicos over ammunition charges

Sen. Markwayne Mullin. Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images
U.S. lawmakers on Monday were unable to secure the release of five Americans arrested in Turks and Caicos on charges of illegally carrying ammunition to the tourist destination.
Why it matters: The charges carry a minimum 12-year prison sentence if convicted.
Context: Turks and Caicos' law forbids the possession of all firearms, ammunition and other weapons in the British territory. Authorities there strictly enforce all firearms-related laws.
What they're saying: Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-Okla.), one of the lawmakers who traveled to Turks and Caicos, said Monday he and his colleagues were "not able to find a path forward" on the arrests.
The big picture: Americans arrested over the law are a woman from Florida and four men from Oklahoma, Virginia, Pennsylvania and Texas, according to ABC News.