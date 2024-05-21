We here at Closer are all over the luxury fruit beat, which is why we can't pass up the chance to tell you about the $400 pineapple.

The rumors are true: The Rubyglow Pineapple — made by wholesaler Fresh Del Monte Produce — was briefly on sale at California-based Melissa's Produce for $395.99.

Devastatingly, it's sold out now.

Context: Two years ago, we told you about the $6 Oishii strawberry, but this takes premium pricing to a new level.

🍍 Nathan's thought bubble: You could have a Rubyglow or, with today's sale price at Walmart, you could be the proud owner of 200 regular pineapples.