Stories we're watching

1.The newly re-elected president of the Dominican Republic, Luis Abinader, said during his victory speech Sunday that he'll push a constitutional amendment so that no future government can end presidential term limits.
Neighboring nations such as El Salvador and Venezuela have been mired in debates in the past few years about term limits.
Abinader got more than 57% of the votes Sunday, avoiding a possible runoff, and his Modern Revolutionary Party is set to keep its congressional majority.
2. At least a dozen people, including bystanders, have been killed during attacks on political candidates in southern Mexico in the past few days.
Attacks against candidates have become increasingly frequent in the last two electoral cycles and in the lead-up to the June 2 elections.
On Sunday morning, the car of a mayoral candidate from Chiapas state, Nicolás Noriega, was shot at. He was injured, and several of the people killed were campaign workers.