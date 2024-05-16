Haiti conflict is among key issues in Dominican Republic elections

Dominican President Luis Abinader delivers a speech on Sept. 2, 2023, during his first campaign event for his re-election bid. Photo: Felix Leon/AFP via Getty Images

Migration and the future of Haiti are among the key issues in the lead-up to Sunday's presidential and congressional elections in the Dominican Republic. Why it matters: The Dominican Republic's restrictive immigration policies have regional implications as many Haitians try to flee violence.

The top three candidates running for president agree on restricting the flow of Haitians through Dominican territory.

State of play: President Luis Abinader is likely to be re-elected and avoid a possible runoff, as he's the overwhelming favorite in the polls, followed by Leonel Fernández, a former president, and Abel Martínez, a former mayor.

Abinader's government has been building a wall on the border with Haiti, has increased deportations and last fall suspended giving visas to Haitians.

The measures are popular among Dominicans, but international organizations have criticized them as possible human rights violations.

More than 8 million Dominicans —about 10% of them living abroad— are registered to vote, according to the electoral board. Turnout in the past has averaged 70%.

What they're saying: The Dominican Republic "has been a strong democratic society for many, many years and, to the extent that continues to be the case, it's a contrast with other jurisdictions like Venezuela, an hour flight away, or Nicaragua, also very close by," says Luis Fortuño, former governor of Puerto Rico.

Fortuño will be one of the international observers of the Dominican election.

What we're watching: Abinader promised before his first term to loosen the severe restrictions on abortion in the country. Activists are hoping he'll keep to his word if he gets a second term, though he hasn't broached the issue.

So far this year, at least two people, Adlika Féliz and 13-year-old Cristal Peguero, have died after being denied safe abortions, according to their families and abortion rights defenders.

