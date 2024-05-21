Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

A Singapore Airlines Boeing 777 landing at London Heathrow Airport in August 2022. Photo: Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images

At least one person died and 71 more were injured after a Singapore Airlines flight encountered severe turbulence Monday night while flying from London to Singapore, according to multiple reports. The big picture: ​​​Turbulence-related accidents are the most common type of incident involving air carriers, but deaths from turbulence are rare, according to the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).

The passenger who died was a 73-year-old man from Britain. His name and cause of death were not released, according to the New York Times.

Driving the news: Flight data captured by Flightradar24 showed the Boeing 777-300ER aircraft was cruising at 37,000 feet before suddenly dropping about 3,000 feet in roughly two minutes while off the western coast of Myanmar on Monday evening.

The aircraft, which was carrying 211 passengers and 18 crew, then diverted to Bangkok and landed at Suvarnabhumi Airport.

The Samitivej Srinakarin Hospital in Bangkok said at least six people were severely injured, according to CNN.

What they're saying: "Singapore Airlines offers its deepest condolences to the family of the deceased," the airline said on social media.

"We deeply apologise for the traumatic experience that our passengers and crew members suffered on this flight."

Zoom out: A 2021 NTSB report found turbulence accounted for 37% of all accidents on commercial flights between 2009 and 2018.

Compared to crew members, passengers were typically less likely to suffer serious turbulence-related injuries, according to the report.

Go deeper: Reagan National Airport's new long-haul flights coming soon

Editor's note: This story has been updated with additional details.