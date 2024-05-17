Reagan National Airport's new long-haul flights coming soon

Share on email (opens in new window)

Reagan National Airport will soon offer five new long-haul, roundtrip flight routes. Why it matters: Expanding DCA was controversial among local leaders, but Congress ended up approving the additional flights in a recent bill.

How it works: Now, airlines will apply to fill those five new slots.

They are coveted because flights out of DCA are limited to a 1,250-mile radius which restricts the number of nonstop flights to the West.

San Antonio and San Diego may be poised to fill two of the slots. They are the seventh- and eighth-largest cities in the U.S., respectively, and are not currently served by nonstop service.

The Department of Transportation has 60 days to approve applications from airlines.

What's next: After approval, nonstop service is expected to begin later this year.

The intrigue: While Delta and Southwest supported the five new slots, some airliners like United were opposed, perhaps because it would hurt their position at Dulles International Airport.

Now, observers wonder if United will still apply for one of the five slots.

Catch up fast: Last year, a campaign supported by Delta and business groups from the West sought to add 28 additional flight slots.