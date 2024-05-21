Microsoft boots up AI-powered PCs

Microsoft's Brett Ostrum shows a notebook and a tablet from the company's Surface brand designed for use with artificial intelligence. Photo: Andrej Sokolow/picture alliance via Getty Images

Microsoft yesterday unveiled Copilot+ PCs, a new class of personal computers with novel AI-powered features. Why it matters: The software giant is hoping to use the excitement around AI to drive a new hardware buying cycle.

Driving the news: Microsoft debuted two of its own Copilot+ PCs, and said more will come from partners like HP, Samsung and others.

It also announced a new feature, Recall, designed to help people find anything they've previously viewed on their computer.

And it teased a version of AI chatbot ChatGPT, using GPT-4o, coming soon to Windows.

What they're saying: "We're entering this new era where computers can not only understand us, but can actually anticipate what we want and our intent," Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella told reporters at a press event.

