U.S. asks Israel to reverse crackdown against AP

Israeli Army armored vehicles and tanks move in and out of Gaza on Apr. 25, 2024, Sderot, Israel. Photo: Mostafa Alkharouf/Anadolu via Getty Images

The Biden administration on Tuesday asked the Israeli government to reverse its decision to seize broadcasting equipment from the Associated Press, two sources with knowledge of the issue told Axios. Why it matters: The Israeli Ministry of Communications' decision earlier Tuesday to confiscate video and broadcasting equipment used by the AP for a live shot of northern Gaza is another point of tension between the Biden administration and the Netanyahu government.

The move is raising concerns in the Biden administration — and renewing them among press freedom advocates — about the Israeli government's intentions to limit freedom of the press around the Gaza war under a pretext of national security.

Behind the scenes: U.S. officials spoke Tuesday with officials in the Israeli Prime Minister's office, expressing concerns about the Israeli Ministry of Communications' crackdown on the AP and asked Israel to reverse its decision, two sources with knowledge of the issue said.

"We've been engaging directly with the government of Israel to express our concerns over this action and to ask them to reverse it," a White House spokesperson said.

Driving the news: Israeli Ministry of Communications officials seized the AP's equipment in the southern Israel town of Sderot on Tuesday afternoon, arguing the global news agency had violated a new foreign broadcast law by providing a live feed of northern Gaza to Qatar-based Al Jazeera, the AP reported.

The Ministry of Communications said the "the camera that was confiscated illegally broadcasts on the Al Jazeera channel live the northern Gaza Strip, including the activities of the IDF forces," adding that it "endangers our fighters."

An Israeli official said the Ministry of Communications took action against the AP without coordinating with the Israeli Prime Minister's office.

What they're saying: White House Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre told reporters the Biden administration is concerned about reports of the seizure. She said journalists need to have the right and the ability to do their job.