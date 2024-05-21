Digital decay

Data: Pew Research Center; Chart: Axios visuals

There are hundreds of billions of indexed web pages online, but many won't survive very long.

By the numbers: More than one-third (38%) of webpages that existed in 2013 are no longer available today, according to a new Pew Research Center survey.

Around 8% of web pages that existed in 2023 are no longer available today.

Why it matters: The data shows just how fleeting content is on the internet.