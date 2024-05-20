U.K. court rules Julian Assange can appeal extradition to U.S.

Julian Assange supporters demonstrate outside the Royal Courts of Justice in London on May 20. Photo: Wiktor Szymanowicz/Anadolu via Getty Images

A U.K. court ruled Monday that WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange can appeal his extradition to the U.S. on espionage charges, multiple news outlets reported. Why it matters: Assange is accused of orchestrating one of the biggest leaks of classified information in recent U.S. history.

State of play: The ruling opens a fresh chapter in Assange's legal battle to avoid extradition to the U.S., where he faces life in prison if he is convicted on all charges.

Earlier this year, a U.K. court ruled Assange could appeal his extradition if the U.S. didn't give assurances about his First Amendment rights and that he wouldn't get the death penalty.

At the hearing Monday — meant to assess whether the assurances provided by the U.S. were sufficient — Assange's lawyers argued the overtures made by the U.S. regarding his rights were "blatantly inadequate," AP reported.

Assange's lawyers said the U.S.' assurances that he wouldn't receive the death penalty were sufficient, but took issue with the assurances regarding the First Amendment, per the New York Times.

The big picture: Assange faces 18 criminal counts in the U.S. under the Espionage Act, as well as conspiracy to commit computer intrusion.

WikiLeaks' publication of classified documents included materials about the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, and diplomatic cables.

Assange and his supporters have argued the leaks were protected by the First Amendment and were in the public's interest, while prosecutors have argued his actions endangered U.S. agents' lives.

Zoom out: Assange was arrested in 2019 upon leaving London's Ecuadorian Embassy after a seven-year stay there. He has been in a U.K. prison ever since.