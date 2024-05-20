No ticket? No national park

Share on email (opens in new window)

Colorado's Rocky Mountain National Park is one of several popular U.S. national parks now requiring timed entry reservations during peak seasons. Why it matters: Overcrowding has been hitting U.S. national parks hard, and park officials are turning to timed entry systems to help manage demand.

How it works: From May 24 through mid-October, you'll need a timed entry reservation to enter Rocky Mountain National Park between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Reservations cost $2, in addition to the entry fee — and you can still expect long lines at the main entrance gates.

You can book online up to a month beforehand, or at 7 p.m. the night before your visit, when park officials release 40% of the available passes.

Zoom out: Washington's Mount Rainier National Park, Utah's Arches National Park and Montana's Glacier National Park are also using some form of timed entry system this season.

By the numbers: The country's national parks had 325.5 million visitors last year, per the National Park Service, up 4% from 2022.

20 parks — "many of them less well known" — broke their visitor records last year, NPS says.

