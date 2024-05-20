Skip to main content
May 20, 2024 - Technology

No ticket? No national park

headshot
A view from Rocky Mountain National Park's Alpine Visitor Center. Photo: NurPhoto via Getty Images

A view from Rocky Mountain National Park's Alpine Visitor Center. Photo: NurPhoto via Getty Images

Colorado's Rocky Mountain National Park is one of several popular U.S. national parks now requiring timed entry reservations during peak seasons.

Why it matters: Overcrowding has been hitting U.S. national parks hard, and park officials are turning to timed entry systems to help manage demand.

How it works: From May 24 through mid-October, you'll need a timed entry reservation to enter Rocky Mountain National Park between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.

  • Reservations cost $2, in addition to the entry fee — and you can still expect long lines at the main entrance gates.
  • You can book online up to a month beforehand, or at 7 p.m. the night before your visit, when park officials release 40% of the available passes.

Zoom out: Washington's Mount Rainier National Park, Utah's Arches National Park and Montana's Glacier National Park are also using some form of timed entry system this season.

By the numbers: The country's national parks had 325.5 million visitors last year, per the National Park Service, up 4% from 2022.

  • 20 parks — "many of them less well known" — broke their visitor records last year, NPS says.

Share this story.

avatar

Subscribe for more Axios What's Next in your inbox.

Read the full edition