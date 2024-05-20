Hims & Hers says it will offer GLP-1 weight-loss drugs, shares surge

The financial promise of weight-loss drugs is giving another company a boost: This time it's Hims & Hers.
Zoom in: The telehealth company's stock soared over 27% Monday after it said it would begin selling compounded versions of the GLP-1 injections that are soaring in popularity.
The treatments will be offered for $199 monthly, which "includes unlimited medical consultations with a licensed provider" and must be prescribed based on what is "medically appropriate and necessary for each patient," the company said.
Flashback: Hims & Hers CEO Andrew Dudum told Axios in 2023 that the company viewed weight-loss drugs as an "exciting space" and that "it's not a question of will Hims & Hers have a weight offering — it's really just a question of when and how."