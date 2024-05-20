Hims & Hers says it will offer GLP-1 weight-loss drugs, shares surge

Data: Yahoo Finance; Chart: Axios Visuals The financial promise of weight-loss drugs is giving another company a boost: This time it's Hims & Hers. Zoom in: The telehealth company's stock soared over 27% Monday after it said it would begin selling compounded versions of the GLP-1 injections that are soaring in popularity.

The treatments will be offered for $199 monthly, which "includes unlimited medical consultations with a licensed provider" and must be prescribed based on what is "medically appropriate and necessary for each patient," the company said.

Flashback: Hims & Hers CEO Andrew Dudum told Axios in 2023 that the company viewed weight-loss drugs as an "exciting space" and that "it's not a question of will Hims & Hers have a weight offering — it's really just a question of when and how."

The intrigue: Hims & Hers can offer the so-called compounded version of the drugs due to their appearance on the FDA's drug shortages list, Bloomberg noted.

Drugs like Novo Nordisk's Wegovy and Eli Lilly's Zepbound have been in short supply, with both companies scrambling to ramp up production.

What to watch: When supplies stabilize, "Hims & Hers plans to make branded options available to customers," the company said.