May 20, 2024 - Economy

"Her" on hold

Illustration of a kissy face emoji shaped like a speech bubble with an app closure "x" symbol in the top right corner.

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

OpenAI is pulling back its flirty and "very friendly" voice amid backlash that the tech company is catering to male fantasies with its latest ChatGPT update.

Why it matters: Female voices and personalities have long been used as the default for virtual assistants, which experts say reinforces gender stereotypes and fuels misogyny.

The intrigue: OpenAI's volte-face comes a week after CEO Sam Altman tweeted just one word — "her," the name of the 2013 Spike Jonze film about a man who falls in love with an AI.

  • In the movie, the AI's voice was played by Scarlett Johansson.

💭 Our thought bubble, via Axios' Scott Rosenberg: OpenAI hasn't indicated it has any qualms or concerns about the over-friendliness of "Sky," the voice in its demo. But the company wants everyone to understand that "Sky" has no relationship whatsoever to Johansson.

  • That suggests OpenAI's announced "pause" in using Sky's voice might have more to do with legal concerns than sensitivity over sexism.

What we're watching: Whichever voice they replace this one with, if the tone remains flirtatious, the criticism remains valid.

