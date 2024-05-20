Yes, but: For many decades through about 2015, while Arctic sea ice was declining to new lows each melt season as the climate rapidly warmed in the Far North, Antarctic sea ice was actually increasing.
2023's record low was seen as a shocking outlier and a potential wakeup call for a new Antarctic climate regime taking hold.
What they found: The peer-reviewed study, published Monday in the journal Geophysical Research Letters, found the sea ice low was a 1-in-2,000-year event absent climate change.
But in models that incorporated modern levels of greenhouse gases, it was four times more likely.
The findings clearly show that 2023's record low ice level was at least partly human-driven, but still a rare occurrence.
How they did it: The study, by scientists with the British Antarctic Survey, used 18 different climate models to determine the potential role played by climate change.
Specifically, they examined the shift in probabilities between a world without added greenhouse gases from human activities, and the actual atmosphere we have today.