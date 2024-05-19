Share on email (opens in new window)

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) speaks to members of the press on the steps of the House of Representatives at the U.S. Capitol on May 8, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Kent Nishimura/Getty Images)

Thursday's House Oversight Committee hearing is still making waves days after Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) launched an attack at the personal appearance of her fellow lawmaker Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas). Why it matters: People are becoming numb to congressional hearings, but this one touched a nerve.

Greene remarked Thursday that Crockett was having trouble reading because of her "fake eyelashes," and Crockett replied with a critique of "bleach blonde, bad built, butch body."

Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) told CNN's "State of the Union" today that it's "absurd" for Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) to criticize his reaction to the hearing.

The Pennsylvania Democrat said Friday that the hearing made him want to apologize to "Jerry Springer Show" for previously comparing the show to Congress.

said Friday that the hearing made him want to apologize to "Jerry Springer Show" for previously comparing the show to Congress. In response, Ocasio-Cortez suggested Fetterman had become a bully who "likely would not have stood up for your colleague and seem to be confused about racism and misogyny being a 'both sides' issue."

Crockett on "State of the Union" Sunday, explained why she labeled Greene's Thursday comments as racist: