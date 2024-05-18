Israeli minister Gantz presents ultimatum to Bibi on post-Gaza war strategy

Benny Gantz votes during Israel's last elections in November 2022. Photo: Jalaa Marey/AFP via Getty Images

Minister Benny Gantz, a notable member of Israel's war cabinet, gave an ultimatum to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday and said his party will leave the government if the cabinet doesn't approve a strategy for the war in Gaza by June 8. Why it matters: Gantz's speech further destabilized the emergency government that was formed after the Hamas October 7 attack and widened the divides within the war cabinet.

The speech came a few days after Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant presented his public indictment against Netanyahu and his unwillingness to draft a post-war strategy.

What they're saying: Gantz said in his speech that an extremist minority took over the decision-making "and is taking Israel into a wall."

He was referring to Netanyahu's political allies and ultranationalist ministers Itamar Ben Gvir and Betzalel Smotruch.

Gantz accused Netanyahu of being driven by personal and political considerations and not by the country's national security interests.

He said the cabinet needs to draft a strategy that will prioritize releasing hostages held by Hamas and only afterwards focus on toppling Hamas rule in Gaza.

Zoom in: He said the strategy must include forming a U.S.-European-Arab-Palestinian directorate in charge of civilian administration in Gaza that won't include Hamas and won't be under the authority of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

Gantz said another element in the strategy must be the normalization deal with Saudi Arabia that the Biden administration has been working on.

The other side: "Instead of presenting an ultimatum to Hamas, Gantz presented an ultimatum to the Prime Minister," Netanyahu's office said in a statement.

Netanyahu's office said Gantz's ultimatum means a defeat for Israel, the abandonment of the majority of the hostages, the survival of Hamas in Gaza and the formation of a Palestinian state.

Netanyahu's statement made clear for the first time that he rejects the Saudi demand to get an irreversible and time-bound Israeli commitment for a path toward a Palestinian state in return for a normalization deal.

State of play: The political crisis exploded a day before White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan is expected to arrive in Israel from Saudi Arabia and hold separate meetings with Netanyahu and Gantz.

Sullivan's talks with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Saturday focused on the "Mega Deal" the Biden administration wants to reach with Saudi Arabia and includes a historic peace deal between the kingdom and Israel.

