May 17, 2024 -
Technology
Training data
Ina Fried
Sony Music has
sent letters
to more than 700 AI companies complaining of "unauthorized use" of its content in training their systems. (TechCrunch)
AI search firm Perplexity has
added
a number of big-name tech veterans as advisers, including Android co-founder Rich Miner and former Uber business head Emil Michael.
GM is
trying to save Cruise
, its once high-flying self-driving car unit. (Fortune)
