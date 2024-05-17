Skip to main content
May 17, 2024 - Technology

Training data

  • Sony Music has sent letters to more than 700 AI companies complaining of "unauthorized use" of its content in training their systems. (TechCrunch)
  • AI search firm Perplexity has added a number of big-name tech veterans as advisers, including Android co-founder Rich Miner and former Uber business head Emil Michael.
  • GM is trying to save Cruise, its once high-flying self-driving car unit. (Fortune)
