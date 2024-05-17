TikTok, DOJ request prompt decision on potential app ban

The Department of Justice and TikTok asked a U.S. appeals court on Friday to expedite its consideration of legal challenges to the new U.S. law requiring parent company ByteDance to sell the app or face a ban, multiple outlets reported. The big picture: It's the latest in a potentially protracted legal fight over the popular social media app's fate in the U.S., after President Biden signed a law forcing TikTok's sale or ouster.

The company has vowed not to go down without a fight.

State of play: The DOJ was joined by TikTok, ByteDance and a group of content creators in asking the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia to make a decision by Dec. 6 to allow time for a potential review by the Supreme Court before a Jan. 19 deadline to sell.

"In light of the large number of users of the TikTok platform, the public at large has a significant interest in the prompt disposition of this matter," the petition states, per Reuters.

The DOJ, TikTok and ByteDance did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.

Catch up quick: President Biden signed a bill last month that will force ByteDance to divest from its U.S. operations or face a nationwide ban.

The law gives ByteDance nine months to arrange a sale, with the possibility of extending the deadline by 90 days.

TikTok filed a petition last week challenging the constitutionality of the law.

Context: TikTok's critics have argued the social media app could put U.S. customer data at risk because Chinese law requires China's companies to share information with the government.

TikTok has maintained that it operates independently and protects U.S. data through an alliance with Oracle, which firewalls the data from overseas access.

