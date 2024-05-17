Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) plans to leverage the humanitarian pier in Gaza as a way to put Democrats on the record over President Biden's approach to the Israel-Hamas war. Why it matters: Cruz is signaling that if Democrats don't vote for his military aid legislation, he will force a vote on the pier.

The temporary floating pier was completed today and will be used to help deliver food to starving Palestinians in Gaza, the U.S. military said.

Cruz wants to exploit divisions in the Democratic Party over Biden's decision to put a hold on 3,500 U.S. bombs that were bound for Israel.

The White House has issued a veto threat on the House bill, which passed Thursday. Schumer has said he doesn't plan to bring it up.

Driving the news: Cruz plans to jam Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) by introducing a War Powers Resolution to prevent the military from the "construction, maintenance, and operation" of the Gaza pier, according to a copy of an email Cruz's office sent to Senate Republicans and obtained by Axios.

Cruz's office argues that the resolution is privileged because the pier has been attacked twice, according to the email.

The privileged status of the resolution allows it to be fast-tracked to the floor, setting up the possibility for a vote immediately after the Senate returns at the beginning of June.

Privileged resolutions are not subject to a 60-vote threshold.

Cruz is also moving forward with a separate bill, the Assuring Resupply of Munitions Act of 2024 (ARM Act), that would forbid the administration from pausing weapons shipments to Israel.

It's similar to the House bill but it would keep the mandate in place until a year after hostilities have ceased, according to Cruz's office.

On Tuesday, the White House called the House GOP bill a "misguided reaction to a deliberate distortion of the administration's approach to Israel."

House Democrats are fuming at Republicans for forcing a vote on Biden's weapons pause, but some centrist lawmakers are preparing to vote for it.

Zoom out: National security adviser Jake Sullivan will travel to Saudi Arabia and Israel this weekend as part of the White House's effort to dissuade Israel from launching a broad military operation in Rafah.