Scoop: Fuming pro-Israel Democrats blast "shameless" GOP vote

Rep. Dean Phillips, wearing a blue suit and sitting at a committee dais.

Rep. Dean Phillips. Photo: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images.

A group of pro-Israel House Democrats who opposed restricting President Biden's ability to withhold arms to Israel is blasting the vote as a "shameless" attempt to "use Israel and the American Jewish community as political pawns," Axios has learned.

Why it matters: It's a reflection of growing Democratic frustration around Republicans repeatedly holding votes on Israel and antisemitism that Democrats say are mainly meant to divide their party.

What's happening: The denunciation came in a statement led by Rep. Dean Phillips (D-Minn.), the ranking member of the House Foreign Affairs subcommittee on the Middle East, and co-signed by 11 fellow Democrats.

  • "We call on Speaker Johnson and House Republicans to cease the practice of unilateral messaging bills with no path forward in the Senate and restore the broad, bipartisan, pro-Israel consensus," they wrote.
  • The lawmakers said they "stand at the ready to work with our Republican colleagues to ensure the U.S.-Israel relationship remains ironclad, that Hamas is dismantled, all hostages are returned, and Israelis and Palestinians can soon live side-by-side in peace."
  • Eight of the statement's signers are Jewish, including steadfast Israel supporters like Reps. Brad Schneider (D-Ill.), Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-Fla.) and Kathy Manning (D-N.C.).

The backdrop: The House voted 224-187 to pass a bill that would force Biden to provide for the "prompt delivery" of congressionally passed aid to Israel.

  • If Biden doesn't comply, the bill would restrict funding to the Pentagon and the State Department.
  • The bill got 16 Democratic votes in the House but is unlikely to get a vote in the Senate. The White House has said Biden would veto it.
  • In their letter, the Democratic lawmakers noted the Republican bill "lacks a single Democrat co-sponsor."

Between the lines: The vote was seen by many Democrats as an effort to force them to choose between staying loyal to Biden and supporting Israel.

Zoom in: The group of 16 Democrats who voted for the bill was filled with swing-district members but excluded some of the House's most stalwart Israel defenders — shocking some lawmakers.

  • Several Democrats pointed to the votes of Reps. Mary Peltola (D-Alaska), Matt Cartwright (D-Pa.) and other vulnerable lawmakers who are not particularly outspoken on Israel.
  • "It seemed to be more about [being] frontliners than their Israel position," observed one senior House Democrat.

The bottom line: Manning told Axios she "certainly understood why people voted yes," telling Axios she "thought long and hard about the vote — I read the bill over and over."

  • In the end, she said, the "unnecessary" language Republicans included threatening funding for the Pentagon and State Department "stopped me from voting yes."
