A group of pro-Israel House Democrats who opposed restricting President Biden's ability to withhold arms to Israel is blasting the vote as a "shameless" attempt to "use Israel and the American Jewish community as political pawns," Axios has learned. Why it matters: It's a reflection of growing Democratic frustration around Republicans repeatedly holding votes on Israel and antisemitism that Democrats say are mainly meant to divide their party.

What's happening: The denunciation came in a statement led by Rep. Dean Phillips (D-Minn.), the ranking member of the House Foreign Affairs subcommittee on the Middle East, and co-signed by 11 fellow Democrats.

"We call on Speaker Johnson and House Republicans to cease the practice of unilateral messaging bills with no path forward in the Senate and restore the broad, bipartisan, pro-Israel consensus," they wrote.

The lawmakers said they "stand at the ready to work with our Republican colleagues to ensure the U.S.-Israel relationship remains ironclad, that Hamas is dismantled, all hostages are returned, and Israelis and Palestinians can soon live side-by-side in peace."

Eight of the statement's signers are Jewish, including steadfast Israel supporters like Reps. Brad Schneider (D-Ill.), Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-Fla.) and Kathy Manning (D-N.C.).

The backdrop: The House voted 224-187 to pass a bill that would force Biden to provide for the "prompt delivery" of congressionally passed aid to Israel.

If Biden doesn't comply, the bill would restrict funding to the Pentagon and the State Department.

The bill got 16 Democratic votes in the House but is unlikely to get a vote in the Senate. The White House has said Biden would veto it.

In their letter, the Democratic lawmakers noted the Republican bill "lacks a single Democrat co-sponsor."

Between the lines: The vote was seen by many Democrats as an effort to force them to choose between staying loyal to Biden and supporting Israel.

Republicans have been increasingly seizing on Democrats' votes on Israel and antisemitism-related legislation on the campaign trail.

Zoom in: The group of 16 Democrats who voted for the bill was filled with swing-district members but excluded some of the House's most stalwart Israel defenders — shocking some lawmakers.

Several Democrats pointed to the votes of Reps. Mary Peltola (D-Alaska), Matt Cartwright (D-Pa.) and other vulnerable lawmakers who are not particularly outspoken on Israel.

"It seemed to be more about [being] frontliners than their Israel position," observed one senior House Democrat.

The bottom line: Manning told Axios she "certainly understood why people voted yes," telling Axios she "thought long and hard about the vote — I read the bill over and over."