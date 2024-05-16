OpenAI inks deal to bring Reddit content to ChatGPT

OpenAI and Reddit announced a deal on Thursday that will bring content from Reddit directly into ChatGPT. Why it matters: It's the latest deal giving OpenAI licensed access to a wide repository of content as it looks to train future models.

The companies said the deal will also allow Reddit to incorporate new AI features and will see OpenAI become a Reddit advertising partner.

What they're saying: "We are thrilled to partner with Reddit to enhance ChatGPT with uniquely timely and relevant information, and to explore the possibilities to enrich the Reddit experience with AI-powered features," said Open AI COO Brad Lightcap.

Reddit CEO Steve Huffman said: "Reddit has become one of the internet's largest open archives of authentic, relevant, and always up to date human conversations about anything and everything. Including it in ChatGPT upholds our belief in a connected internet, helps people find more or what they're looking for, and helps new audiences find community on Reddit."

Between the lines: OpenAI CEO Sam Altman is a major Reddit shareholder. OpenAI said the deal was negotiated by Lightcap and approved by the firm's board.